Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. 94,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

