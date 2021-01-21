Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,319,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 257,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.69. 22,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

