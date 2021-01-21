Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $201.20. 110,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

