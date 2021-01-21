Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 734,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,463. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

