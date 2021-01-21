Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 734,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,463. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
