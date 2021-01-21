Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Kismet Acquisition One makes up about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $9,889,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $3,831,000.

OTCMKTS KSMTU traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 32,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

