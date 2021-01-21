Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,325,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.66. 10,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07.

