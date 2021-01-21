Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $6.27 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 2.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.