Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 6.7%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 1,418,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,866,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.