Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 600 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,325. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

