salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.17. 6,750,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,797. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $3,634,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

