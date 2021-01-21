Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.64

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.27. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 121,144 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 200,420 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 76,248 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

