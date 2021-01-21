SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $11.58 on Top Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $11.58 or 0.00035581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $11.73 million and $887.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,566.02 or 1.00023678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.