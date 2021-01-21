Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €24.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.83 ($19.80).

SZG traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €21.29 ($25.05). 132,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €23.44 ($27.58).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

