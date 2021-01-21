Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99. 227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.