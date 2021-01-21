SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 11.4%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 515,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 581,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.
