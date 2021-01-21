Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Down 6%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 2,026,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,554,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 99,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 207,140 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

