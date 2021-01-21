SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.94. 26,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,475. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

