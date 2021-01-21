Sapien (SPN) Reaches Market Cap of $877,479.85

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Sapien coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapien has a market cap of $877,479.85 and approximately $952.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapien has traded down 96.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapien alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien (SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Sapien Coin Trading

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.