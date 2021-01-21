Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.93

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

