Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.41

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.41 and traded as high as $36.08. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 423,825 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

