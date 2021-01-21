Saqib Islam Sells 60,301 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. 358,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

