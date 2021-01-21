Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.68. 201,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 81,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $264.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.