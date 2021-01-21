Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.72). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.89) to ($6.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.66) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

