Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sasol by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

