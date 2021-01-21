Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
