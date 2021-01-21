SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.25 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

