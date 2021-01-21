Scala Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $2,045.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00127041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00290449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00071495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00072962 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,453,710,889 coins and its circulating supply is 9,653,710,889 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.