Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.93. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 26,744 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 83.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%.

About Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.