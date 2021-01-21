Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 519 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $352.53. The company had a trading volume of 118,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.02 and a 200-day moving average of $318.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $353.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

