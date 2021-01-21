Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 252,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.