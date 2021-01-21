Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 422,383 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 416.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,550. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

