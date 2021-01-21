Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 3,562 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 142,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 112,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,058.89 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.