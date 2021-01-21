Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 781,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,990. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

