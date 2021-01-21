Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Cut by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.1% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 2.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $155,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 71,595 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,765. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

