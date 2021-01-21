Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is OTA Financial Group L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 1,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,659. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.

