Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.11. 7,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

