Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Decreased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $94.16 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.