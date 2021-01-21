Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 164,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 778,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.39.

