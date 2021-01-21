Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $71.97. 415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.