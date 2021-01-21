Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 27.7% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned approximately 0.66% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

SCHM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $72.39.

