Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 169,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,749. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

