Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $135,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,003. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40.

