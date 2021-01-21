Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) (LON:SIS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.82

Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) (LON:SIS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and traded as high as $45.00. Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 268,046 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £59.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60.

Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

