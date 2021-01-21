Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $188,787.14 and $4,810.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00051766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00302294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00071670 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Token Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

