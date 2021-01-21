SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Reaches $0.0006

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $14,713.71 and $33.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

