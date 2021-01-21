Scry.info Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $729,694.92 and $4,179.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

