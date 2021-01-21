Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 298,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,979. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

