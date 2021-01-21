Sean Hurst Purchases 1,000 Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Sean Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sean Hurst acquired 4,000 shares of VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

VNH traded up GBX 4.92 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 203.92 ($2.66). 18,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,854. VietNam Holding Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 208.71 ($2.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.38. The company has a market cap of £103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

