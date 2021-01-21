Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

