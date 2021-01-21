Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.