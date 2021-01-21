Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $11.05 for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

GD stock opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

